Ramaphosa to hold virtual meeting with neighbouring countries to discuss virus

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair a virtual consultative meeting with heads of state from neighbouring countries to discuss responses to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Angola, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe have confirmed participation in the meeting. The Presidency says the meeting will allow the countries to provide their views on co-ordinated responses to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Amongst other issues on the agenda will be consular and immigration matters, economic impact of the Covid-19 on countries, as well as financial support and international pledges.

“The meeting will also afford South Africa an opportunity to apprise the heads of state and government on national measures taken by South Africa to curb the spread of the virus,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday.

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will also take part.

