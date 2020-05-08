Africa 8.5.2020 11:25 am

Ramaphosa to hold virtual meeting with neighbouring countries to discuss virus

News24 Wire
Ramaphosa to hold virtual meeting with neighbouring countries to discuss virus

Credit: Presidency

Some countries like Lesotho and Botswana are quickly relaxing their lockdowns.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair a virtual consultative meeting with heads of state from neighbouring countries to discuss responses to the novel coronavirus  pandemic.

Angola, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe have confirmed participation in the meeting. The Presidency says the meeting will allow the countries to provide their views on co-ordinated responses to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Amongst other issues on the agenda will be consular and immigration matters, economic impact of the Covid-19 on countries, as well as financial support and international pledges.

“The meeting will also afford South Africa an opportunity to apprise the heads of state and government on national measures taken by South Africa to curb the spread of the virus,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday.

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will also take part.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Duduzane tells Zuma why total Covid lockdown was wrong, and civil unrest is coming 8.5.2020
Democracy must not become a coronavirus victim 8.5.2020
Things to learn from Dlamini-Zuma’s public lynching 8.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition