Africa 20.4.2020 08:27 am

Mozambique expels suspected Brazilian drug lord

AFP
Image for illustration: iStock

Gilberto ‘Fuminho’ Aparecido dos Santos was sent home on a Brazilian air force plane that left Maputo in the dead of night at 1:30 am with dozens of police officers on board, the authorities said.

Mozambique on Sunday expelled one of Brazil’s most wanted criminals, an alleged drug lord who has been on the run for two decades.

Brazil’s justice ministry said Sunday that dos Santos is already in a federal prison in the country.

Dos Santos was arrested last Monday in an international sting operation that included agents from Brazil, Mozambique and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Mozambican authorities decided on Friday to expel him for allegedly entering the country illegally but kept the decision secret until he had left.

He is an alleged leader of the First Capital Command (PCC), considered to be Brazil’s top criminal gang wielding control over cocaine supply routes from Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.

Its leader, Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, is serving a sentence of more than 200 years in a maximum-security prison in the capital Brasilia.

Dos Santos is accused, among other things, of financing a plot to help Camacho escape, police said.

Dos Santos, who had arrived in Mozambique in mid-March, was arrested at a luxury hotel in Maputo, along with two Nigerian nationals, according to the Mozambican authorities.

Mozambique’s interior ministry announced his expulsion in a statement and said he was also barred from the country for 10 years.

Police recovered a fake Brazilian passport, 100 grammes (3.5 ounces) of cannabis, 15 mobile phones and a car, as well as the cash equivalent to around $800 (700 euros) in Mozambican and South African currency.

Brazil had issued an international arrest warrant for Dos Santos two years ago.

Police in Mozambique said when they announced his arrest that they were investigating whether there were other gang members in the country.

