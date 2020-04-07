Africa 7.4.2020 04:37 pm

Zimbabwe doctors sue over lack of virus protection

AFP
Zimbabwe doctors sue over lack of virus protection

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association treasurer Tapiwa Mungofa addressing the media during a press conference at the Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on March 26, 2020, where they vowed to boycott work unless the government provides protective gear to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

The ZADHR also complained about inadequate screening of people for coronavirus symptoms across the country.

Zimbabwean doctors have filed a lawsuit aimed at compelling the government to beef up coronavirus protection for public hospitals and healthcare workers.

In an application filed to the High Court on Sunday, the doctors said the government had failed to set in place “measures to ensure that health practitioners across the country, who include nurses, nurse aides and pharmacists among others, are adequately protected”.

The case is being led by the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR).

The doctors, according to a statement on Tuesday by country’s human rights lawyers, said there was a “dire shortage” of ventilators, oxygen tanks, biohazard suits and N95 facemasks.

Doctors and nurses staged a walkout last month in protest over a lack of protective clothing to care for coronavirus patients.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 10 cases of infection, including one fatality.

In their case, the doctors also raise concerns over the scarcity of quarantine and isolation facilities, which they say are only found in the capital Harare and the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

The ZADHR also complained about inadequate screening of people for coronavirus symptoms across the country.

Zimbabwe has only one Covid-19 test centre, situated at a government hospital in Harare.

The public healthcare system in the country already faces shortages of basic drugs and lacks essential equipment and even running water.

A hearing date is yet to be set. The health ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mduduzi Manana now accused of lying to cover for Ndabeni-Abrahams 7.4.2020
SABC must do more during lockdown, ANC-led alliance tells Ramaphosa 7.4.2020
SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists


today in print

Read Today's edition