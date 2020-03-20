Africa 20.3.2020 09:20 pm

Congolese music star Mabele dies of coronavirus

AFP
Congolese music star Mabele dies of coronavirus

Aurlus Mabele. Picture: Twitter

‘My father died this morning from the coronavirus, please honour his memory,’ his daughter rapper Liza Monet, said on Twitter.

Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele has died in Paris of the coronavirus, his family and friends said on Friday.

“My father died this morning from the coronavirus, please honour his memory,” his daughter rapper Liza Monet, said on Twitter.

Claudy Siar, the presenter of Radio France International’s Couleurs Tropicales Afro music programme, also paid tribute to the 67-year-old singer known as the “King of Soukous”, a high-tempo modern variant of Congolese rumba.

His former bandmate Mav Cacharel also mourned his loss on Facebook, paying tribute to a man who sold more than 10 million records and had a huge following across Africa.

It is understood the singer died on Thursday shortly after being admitted to hospital.

Born Aurelien Miatsonama, Mabele grew up in the Poto-Poto neighbourhood of Brazzaville, and broke through in the 1980s with Loketo, a group founded by guitarist Diblo Dibala whose name means “hips” in Lingala.

In the 1990s, Mabele brought a Caribbean touch to the music which relied heavily on beat boxes and synthesisers, and won a fanbase in the French West Indies like the older Congolese group, Les Bantous de la Capitale.

The musician had been in fragile health for more than 15 years, and had previously suffered a stroke.

His last album, Ca va se savoir (“It Will be Known”), was released in 2004.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UWC trying to track down contacts of staff member who tested positive 20.3.2020
Italy virus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports ‘hope’ 20.3.2020
Wits student given all clear after initially testing positive 20.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA

Covid-19 Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus


today in print

Read Today's edition