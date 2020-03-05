 
 
Africa 5.3.2020

Despite education, Sub-Saharan girls are still repressed – Unicef

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Picture for illustration. File image.

According to Unicef SA spokesperson Nadia Samie-Jacobs, sub-Saharan Africa was, for many reasons, home to the most disadvantaged girls in the world.

Sub-Saharan girls are still under siege and education is no longer enough to sustain the progress made over the past quarter of a century. This is according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) following the release of a global report on progress made in the lives of girls over the past 25 years. Despite the fact that more girls are going to school and staying in school longer than before, these gains made little headway in helping shape a more equal, less violent environment for girls, warned Unicef, Plan International and UN Women in the report. “Access to education...
