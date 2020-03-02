 
 
Africa 2.3.2020

Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

People take part in the Johannesburg Pride Parade on October 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, as it celebrates it's 30th anniversary this year. Picture: Guillem Sartorio / AFP

Some states are beginning to decriminalise, but it remains a diplomatic hot potato for the African Union’s new chairperson.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his work cut out for him trying to convince African leaders to further advance lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) rights and agendas across the continent. This is according to The Other Foundation following Ramaphosa’s recent commencement of his role as the chair of the African Union. African states with close relations to South Africa, such as Uganda and Nigeria, are globally notorious for gross human rights violations against transgender, gay and nonbinary communities. The Other Foundation’s movement-building officer, Virginia Mgwaza, said Ramaphosa would be hard-pressed to find a balance between maintaining sound...
