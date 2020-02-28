Africa 28.2.2020 11:48 am

Zambian authorities seize Bugatti Veyron after social media storm

Citizen reporter
Zambian authorities seize Bugatti Veyron after social media storm

Picture: @djHammond15

Authorities say they wanted to ensure the car was not in breach of money laundering laws.

Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized a Bugatti Veyron that caused a stir on social media on Monday. The car, said to be worth at least R31 million, was imported into the country and eyewitnesses shared videos and pictures on social media, which also raised the alarm for the country’s authorities.

According to its manufacturer, the sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 415km/h, which was a record for a production car when it first came out.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission has received numerous concerns from members of the public regarding the Bugatti which came through the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. Following the concerns raised, the commission is making follow-ups to ensure that the purchase of the motor vehicle is not in breach of any money laundering laws,” said the DEC in a statement.

Some reports claimed the car was cleared and released back to its unidentified owner.

