Zambian authorities seize Bugatti Veyron after social media storm

Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized a Bugatti Veyron that caused a stir on social media on Monday. The car, said to be worth at least R31 million, was imported into the country and eyewitnesses shared videos and pictures on social media, which also raised the alarm for the country’s authorities.

According to its manufacturer, the sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 415km/h, which was a record for a production car when it first came out.

A $2.8 million Bugatti Veyron landed in Zambia on February 24th. It has been seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission, who are investigating the source of income of the owner, and finding out if there's any money laundering case involved. pic.twitter.com/0Qd9Or2MIC — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 26, 2020

Anyway someone flew a Bugatti into Zambia via Emirates. How is your Monday going? ???? pic.twitter.com/kdpGOdXtre — 21 Pilot (@KalengaKamwendo) February 24, 2020

At least there's one person in this country that can sing "I woke up in a new Bugatti" and not be lying. pic.twitter.com/YSIBrtq9RD — Ndiwe Chipuba but still i (@Dobani_Singo_JR) February 25, 2020

“The Drug Enforcement Commission has received numerous concerns from members of the public regarding the Bugatti which came through the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. Following the concerns raised, the commission is making follow-ups to ensure that the purchase of the motor vehicle is not in breach of any money laundering laws,” said the DEC in a statement.

Some reports claimed the car was cleared and released back to its unidentified owner.

