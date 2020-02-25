Africa 25.2.2020 02:50 pm

Egypt’s ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

AFP
Egypt’s ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak (C), who was ousted during a popular uprising in 2011, is escorted by his two sons Alaa (R) and Gamal (L) for a session in the retrial of members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood. AFP/File/MOHAMED EL-SHAHED

Mubarak had long been battling an illness and recently been admitted to an intensive care unit. 

Egypt’s former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo’s Galaa military hospital, his family and state TV said.

His son Alaa Mubarak tweeted that “this morning my father, president Mubarak, passed away”.

Mubarak’s brother-in-law, General Mounir Thabet, told AFP that the family was at the hospital and that the presidential office would organise the funeral.

Mubarak had long been battling an illness and recently been admitted to an intensive care unit.

He took power in 1981, following the assassination of former president Anwar al-Sadat, and remained head of state for three decades.

He was overthrown after three weeks of mass protests that started on January 25, 2011.

His toppling came amid mounting popular anger triggered partly by rampant police brutality and by 2010 parliamentary elections which were widely slammed as rigged.

Mubarak faced multiple charges after his overthrow, including over the deaths of protesters in 2011 and corruption.

After years of protracted trials and legal proceedings, he was acquitted on most charges.

Under Mubarak’s 30-year-rule, Egyptians lived under emergency laws that gave sweeping powers to the country’s security agencies.

The former president had survived multiple assassination attempts including one by Islamist militants in 1995 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Egypt says its population reaches 100 million 11.2.2020
Hidden travel gems to visit in 2020 30.12.2019
Independent Egyptian media outlet says editor arrested 23.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for wrongful death

Health 15 hospitals, 48 staff ‘did forced sterilisation of HIV+ women’

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre


today in print

Read Today's edition