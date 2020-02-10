Africa 10.2.2020 10:00 pm

Mozambique drops SA legal challenge for Chang’s extradition

AFP
Mozambique drops SA legal challenge for Chang’s extradition

Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang is accused by US authorities of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. Picture: AFP/Wikus DE WET

Manuel Chang has been held in South Africa since December 2018 at the request of US authorities.

Mozambique on Monday withdrew a legal challenge in South Africa over competing bids to extradite its ex-finance minister who is wanted in the US and Maputo over a $2 billion debt scandal.

Manuel Chang has been held in South Africa since December 2018 at the request of US authorities over his alleged involvement in the huge fraudulent loans to Mozambique state firms that plunged the economy into crisis.

But Mozambique also accuses Chang of taking kickbacks and wants its former minister sent back to stand trial.

South Africa said last year it would send Chang back to Mozambique, only to halt the plan.

Then in November the South African High Court ruled that the minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, should make the final decision over which country Chang should be extradited to.

Mozambique initially launched an appeal to that decision, but decided to drop its objections on Monday.

Attorney General Beatriz Buchili released a statement saying she “hopes that the withdrawal of the two appeals will help to speed up the outcome of the case, and that the additional pleas submitted, through the appropriate channels, will support the Minister of Justice in re-examining the request”.

The charges against Chang relate to loans taken out by the Mozambique government when he was finance minister between 2005 and 2015.

When the hidden debt was revealed, Mozambique — which relies on donor aid and is one of the world’s poorest countries — was plunged into the worst financial crisis in its history.

The money from the loans was intended to purchase equipment for coastal protection and a tuna fishing fleet for Mozambique.

In the US, Chang faces charges of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud, financial security violations and money laundering.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Corrupt Cape Town cops sent to jail for drug-running 10.2.2020
Dad accused of killing mentally disabled son for muti dies in jail 10.2.2020
Man accused of R17m SSA theft in 2015 summoned back to court 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced


today in print

Read Today's edition