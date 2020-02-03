Botswana: We haven’t confirmed coronavirus is here yet

In a statement on Monday, Botswana’s health ministry moved to clarify that they have not yet confirmed any cases of coronavirus in the country, merely that they are monitoring five suspected cases.

They said that information attributed to the ministry circulating on social media, particularly Facebook and WhatsApp, should be treated with caution.

“Contrary to circulating information, Botswana as a country has NOT reported any confirmed cases of coronavirus. The country has rather acknowledged five SUSPECTED cases of coronavirus,” wrote spokesperson Doreen F. Motshegwa.

“Social media users are therefore sensitised to always check the source of their material to avoid circulating/sharing misleading and distressing information.

“Official correspondence is written on a letterhead, bears current date, and signatures of government officials, their names and positions.

“The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and assures the nation that new information on coronavirus will be communicated as and when it is available.”

Botswana registered its first suspected case of coronavirus at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in a passenger who arrived on Ethiopian Airways from China on Thursday.

That suspected case was still under isolation and investigations were ongoing.

The country’s government urged travellers last week to take the following precautionary measures:

If travelling, practise good hygiene and avoid affected and crowded places.

If you experience fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache, seek medical attention and share travel history with a healthcare provider.

Passengers and crew who experience symptoms while travelling should at the nearest destination ask for prompt healthcare assistance; and

Make sure that you are screened at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment.

