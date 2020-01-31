Africa 31.1.2020 04:20 pm

Botswana registers first suspected case of coronavirus

The SARS outbreak killed nearly 300 people in Hong Kong in 2003, leaving a profound psychological impact on one of the most densely populated places on earth (AFP Photo/DALE DE LA REY)

Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache.

Botswana registered its first suspected case of coronavirus at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in a passenger who arrived on Ethiopian Airways from China on Thursday.

The suspected case is still under isolation as investigations are ongoing.

The Botswana ministry of health said in a statement: “The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with World Health Organization (WHO) and will keep the public updated.”

The country’s government urged travellers to take the following precautionary measures:

  • If travelling, practise good hygiene and avoid affected and crowded places.
  • If you experience fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache, seek medical attention and share travel history with a healthcare provider.
  • Passengers and crew who experience symptoms while travelling should at the nearest destination ask for prompt healthcare assistance; and
  • Make sure that you are screened at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment.

Also read: SA in contact with international authorities to deal with coronavirus

