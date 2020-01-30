 
 
30.1.2020

Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Eric Naki
Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Former President Thabo Mbeki in thought during a discussion about the 25 years that the ANC has been in government. Picture: Masi Losi

The former president may be looking to add to his legacy while adding some ‘lustre’ to Ramaphosa’s foreign policy image.

An attempt by former President Thabo Mbeki to bring Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, to talks is gaining momentum. Media in Zimbabwe was this week abuzz with news of Mbeki’s efforts to broker peace among that country’s political parties. Chamisa himself was in South Africa to lobby the Ramaphosa government to help resolve the political crisis in the neighbouring country. Chamisa expressed optimism about the need for talks. He said he was looking forward to meeting with Mbeki and that the dialogue in Zimbabwe was more urgent now than ever....
