Lesotho’s first lady reportedly ‘on the run’ after being accused of murder

Lesotho police reportedly confirmed on Friday night that their first lady, Maesiah Thabane, is now considered a fugitive after she allegedly dodged being questioned in the 2017 shooting case of her murdered love rival Lipolelo Thabane.

Earlier it had been reported that Maesiah Thabane had barricaded herself into the prime minister’s official residence in Maseru as police commissioner Holomo Molibeli told reporters they had an arrest warrant for her.

ALSO READ: Lesotho PM’s party seeks his resignation ‘over wife’s murder’

However, when they searched the residence, she could not be found, though 80-year-old Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was reportedly there, alone in his bedroom, professing not to know where his wife was.

Maesiah married Thomas Thabane shortly after Lipolelo was killed aged 58. Thabane had been divorcing her when she was gunned down in her driveway on the eve of his inauguration in 2017.

They had been married since 1987 and had one daughter. They filed for divorce in 2012.

Lipolelo Thabane’s daughter, Nkoya Hlaele, went public late last year to accuse Maesiah Thabane of ordering her mother’s death.

AfricaTimes has now reported the prime minister faces accusation of trying to remove the country’s police commissioner, Holomo Molibeli, due to his dogged determination to pursue the case against Maesiah. Thabane has unsuccessfully tried to suspend Molibeli, putting him at odds with even his own political party, the All Basotho Convention.

Maesiah Thabane now reportedly fears for her life amid the ongoing political instability in the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.