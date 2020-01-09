Africa 9.1.2020 07:49 pm

Lesotho PM’s party seeks his resignation ‘over wife’s murder’

AFP
Lesotho PM’s party seeks his resignation ‘over wife’s murder’

FILE PICTURE: Then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with Prime Minister of Lesotho Thomas Thabane at the State House in Maseru, Lesotho. (Photo: GCIS)

In court documents seen this week, the country’s police chief accused Thomas Thabane of involvement in the killing of Lipolelo Thabane.

Lesotho’s ruling party on Thursday asked Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to resign over alleged links to the 2017 murder of his wife, calling him a “threat to the nation.”

In court documents seen this week, the country’s police chief accused Thabane of involvement in the killing of Lipolelo Thabane on the outskirts of the capital Maseru two days before her husband’s inauguration.

The accusations came after the prime minister suspended police commissioner Holomo Molibeli, whose investigations revealed that communication records from the day of the murder picked up Thabane’s mobile phone number.

Thabane, who is now 80, and his  wife had been embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings.

“It’s obvious that the prime minister is a suspect in a horrendous criminal matter that involves his estranged wife,” said Nqosa Mahao, deputy leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.

“And most importantly, the action he took to remove Molibeli from office is an attempt to defeat the ends of justice and frustrate justice being done,” he told a news conference in Maseru.

“It is on this basis that the party … urges him to step down as prime minister.

“He has become a threat to the nation and the country”.

The killing of Thabane’s 58-year-old wife shocked the tiny poverty-stricken country, which is ringed by South Africa.

Thabane’s spokesman Sentle Rabale did not respond to calls.

The ruling party leads a coalition government in a country with a long history of political instability and coups.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
It’s time for Lesotho to rise – Ramaphosa 28.11.2019
Lesotho’s ‘first case of Ebola’ was a ‘simulation exercise’ 14.11.2019
Police operation on Lesotho border yields positive results as over 200 stolen cattle and goats seized 11.8.2019



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results


today in print

Read Today's edition