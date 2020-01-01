I was not ‘deported’, ‘arrested’ or ‘captured’ in Uganda – Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Local music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka has dismissed reports that she was deported from Uganda, where she was scheduled to perform at a New Year’s Eve concert.

The Ugandan police force had earlier released a video statement suggesting that Chaka Chaka had been sent home due to Visa issues.

“This was essentially done by our officials to help maintain the integrity of our immigration rules for all visitors to our country including foreign musicians,” a police official said.

“We are hopeful that in the future [Chaka Chaka] will once again visit our country Uganda when she applies for the right Visa”.

However, the singer took to social media at about 6.30pm on New Year’s Eve to post a video statement of her own.

“I just want to set the record straight as you can see I am here, all is well,” she said.

By Chaka Chaka’s version of events, she was not deported and “took a decision not to perform” at the concert because “there are just too many things I can’t understand or explain.

“If somebody had explained to me, I really would have understood. But not deported, not arrested, not captured, everything is fine, everything is in order, I know my country is worried, my people are worried, my husband is worried, everybody is worried, but I’m fine. Look, this is me.”

She later sent out two more tweets, one showing a picture of her business class ticket home and asking: “If I was deported, would they buy me a business class ticket?”

The second addresses what she called “hate speech and fake news” surrounding what had happened.

“After reading all this I don’t know if I should just laugh or cry. All I am asking for is [please] stop hate speech and fake news. What is this world coming to?” she tweeted.

Ugandan publication PML Daily reported on Tuesday that Chaka Chaka had allegedly been stopped by security forces from doing her final soundcheck on Tuesday morning ahead of her performance at an event at the Buganda Kingdom’s Enkuuka Y’Omwaka.

Shortly afterwards, multiple reports indicated she had been deported.

The singer reportedly called Bobi Wine Uganda’s Nelson Mandela in Kampala in 2018.

The opposition politician, himself a former musician, indicated that he believes Chaka Chaka was indeed deported for political reasons.

“Our friends from abroad have attracted the wrath of the state for openly supporting our struggle for freedom. Today international icon [Yvonne Chaka Chaka] was deported from Uganda. Whatever reasons the security agencies give, we all know the regime is afraid of her SONGS OF FREEDOM!” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Uganda Police confirm that South African singer @YvonneChakaX2 has been deported back to SA.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

