Africa 13.12.2019 06:12 am

Ian Khama not taking ‘coup plot’ allegations lying down

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Ian Khama not taking ‘coup plot’ allegations lying down

Ian Khama during his first state visit to South Africa, at Freedom Park in Pretoria, South Africa on 5 October 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/The Times/Elizabeth Sejake)

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has warned that a ‘crash landing’ is afoot for Botswana’s government after it accused him of conspiring to overthrow the ruling party.

Tensions escalated during the elections period in Botswana this year, when media reports told of an alleged plot by Khama and his associates, including South African businessperson Bridget Motsepe-Radebe.

Khama and his former party, the Botswana Democratic Party, had not seen eye to eye since he resigned from the organisation in May.

Senior government officials, including intelligence agents, alleged in sworn affidavits that Khama and Motsepe-Radebe were embroiled in a plot to fund and orchestrate regime change by using billions of pulas stolen from Botswana’s central bank and distributing it into offshore accounts.

Recently, Khama broke his silence by telling Botswana media of his intentions to sue the Botswana government, joining forces with Motsepe-Radebe.

Yesterday, he told South African journalists that the pair and others had hired private investigators overseas to conduct an investigation that would expose the Botswana government’s alleged plot to discredit him and his close associates.

Khama also claimed he was routinely monitored and intimidated by intelligence agents during this year’s general election in Botswana.

Motsepe-Radebe voiced similar concerns earlier this month, suggesting she may be a target for assassination.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ian Khama’s advice to Ramaphosa on the Eskom crisis 13.12.2019
Massive vote rigging uncovered in Botswana elections, claims opposition leader 5.12.2019
The magic of Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa 24.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition