Death penalty reportedly looms for four critics of King Mswati III

The Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN) in South Africa has alleged that King Mswati III has passed a decree for four “high-profile” eSwatini citizens to be charged with high treason.

Among them are Prophet Gcina Mthethwa, Sibahle Sinje chairman Musa Nkambule, journalist Musa Ndlangamandla and the founder and editor of Swaziland News, Zweli Martin Dlamini.

They could face the death penalty if found guilty.

King Mswati has issued an order to arrest four high profile individuals and charge them with high treason. Amongst them is Prophet Gcina Mtsetfwa,Sibahle Sinje Chairman Musa Nkambule, journalist Musa Ndlangamandla and the founder & &editor of Swaziland News, Zweli Martin Dlamini — Swaziland SolidarSSN (@SsnSsnnetwork) December 12, 2019

Prophet Mthethwa told Eyewitness News on Thursday that police had told him the prosecuting authority was on its way to South Africa, where he is currently based.

He recently told a trade union march that eSwatini should be a multi-party democracy by 2022, a “crime” he believes landed him in hot water with the royal house.

He reportedly told the Public Sector Associations that they would not be given the cost-of-living adjustment they were marching for, but would be given “reserves” which could only come after someone is allegedly sacrificed for change in the country.

He was quoted as saying by Times of Swaziland: “A sheep has to be slaughtered and that is Gcina Mthethwa. I don’t want to be like the prophet who compromised the truth after God had sent him to deliver a prophetic message to emaSwati.

“The prophet was sent to tell the nation that, by 2022, eSwatini shall be a multi-party state. The prophet died with his family for not being truthful,” he said.

According to him, things between him and the royal family went south when he went from being a traditional healer to a Christian.

Mswati rules his small nation as an absolute monarch and brooks little opposition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.