Africa 12.12.2019 04:51 pm

Death penalty reportedly looms for four critics of King Mswati III

Citizen reporter
Death penalty reportedly looms for four critics of King Mswati III

Swaziland’s King Mswati III has been criticsed for his lavish lifestyle

One of the citizens is currently based in SA, and his ‘crime’ is calling for real democracy to be instituted in the country formerly called Swaziland.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN) in South Africa has alleged that King Mswati III has passed a decree for four “high-profile” eSwatini citizens to be charged with high treason.

Among them are Prophet Gcina Mthethwa, Sibahle Sinje chairman Musa Nkambule, journalist Musa Ndlangamandla and the founder and editor of Swaziland News, Zweli Martin Dlamini.

They could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Prophet Mthethwa told Eyewitness News on Thursday that police had told him the prosecuting authority was on its way to South Africa, where he is currently based.

He recently told a trade union march that eSwatini should be a multi-party democracy by 2022, a “crime” he believes landed him in hot water with the royal house.

He reportedly told the Public Sector Associations that they would not be given the cost-of-living adjustment they were marching for, but would be given “reserves” which could only come after someone is allegedly sacrificed for change in the country.

He was quoted as saying by Times of Swaziland: “A sheep has to be slaughtered and that is Gcina Mthethwa. I don’t want to be like the prophet who compromised the truth after God had sent him to deliver a prophetic message to emaSwati.

“The prophet was sent to tell the nation that, by 2022, eSwatini shall be a multi-party state. The prophet died with his family for not being truthful,” he said.

According to him, things between him and the royal family went south when he went from being a traditional healer to a Christian.

Mswati rules his small nation as an absolute monarch and brooks little opposition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: King Mswati slammed for showing Swazis ‘middle finger’ as 79 BMWs delivered to eSwatini 8.11.2019
eSwatini king Mswati III blesses his many wives with Rolls-Royces 30.10.2019
King Mswati ‘desperate’ to cling to power in eSwatini 7.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition