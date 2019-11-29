Africa 29.11.2019 03:34 pm

Former Zuma lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert ‘arrested’ in Namibia


The pair reportedly had their passports confiscated after it was found they did not have working permits.

Former legal representatives for President Jacob Zuma Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert have reportedly been arrested in Namibia.

The pair reportedly had their passports confiscated on Friday after it was found they did not have working permits.

Reports indicate that the pair was in the country to represent six people, including two former Namibian ministers, Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala, who are facing charges relating to their alleged involvement in a fishing quota kickback scandal.

Hellens and Joubert were taken into custody after a bail hearing for their clients.

