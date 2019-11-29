Former Zuma lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert ‘arrested’ in Namibia

Former legal representatives for President Jacob Zuma Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert have reportedly been arrested in Namibia.

The pair reportedly had their passports confiscated on Friday after it was found they did not have working permits.

Reports indicate that the pair was in the country to represent six people, including two former Namibian ministers, Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala, who are facing charges relating to their alleged involvement in a fishing quota kickback scandal.

Hellens and Joubert were taken into custody after a bail hearing for their clients.

Prominent South African lawyers, Mike Hellens & Dawie Joubert, who are in the country to represent former minister Bernard Esau & Sacky Shanghala in the #fishrot saga, have just been arrested. The two were taken into custody after it was found that they do not have work permits. pic.twitter.com/QdXssAAeTE — Informanté (@InformanteNews) November 29, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

