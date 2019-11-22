Africa 22.11.2019 06:12 pm

Zimbabweans outraged as pres wants to name 8 roads after himself

Citizen reporter
Zimbabweans outraged as pres wants to name 8 roads after himself

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa being sworn in in Harare, 26 August 2018. Picture: Shepard Tozvireva / African News Agency (ANA)

Twitterati didn’t hold back in universal condemnation of the planned move, calling it the work of a ‘despot’ and an ’emperor of dust’.

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has announced a decision to rename eight roads in eight towns after himself, and his countrymen are furious.

This comes on the back of a cabinet decision to rename a number of streets in the country after liberation heroes, most of who have passed on, TimesLIVE reports.

Twitter erupted in condemnation of the president’s decision, with some commentators saying he is worse than former president Robert Mugabe was – who he deposed – and that he should rather focus on reviving the economy and improving the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

A former deputy prime minister in the inclusive government of 2009 to 2013, Prof Arthur Mutambara, told TimesLIVE that this was “a move by a failed leader who was hell-bent on paving over his shortcomings”.

“An incompetent Mnangagwa wants to immortalise himself. All the other name changes are to cover up this wicked ambition. Whether he falls or prevails, he wants immortality. Zimbabweans will be calling his name in eight cities every day, forever. That is the ‘big idea’ while the country degenerates into unprecedented political and economic mayhem,” he said to TimesLIVE.

Twitterati didn’t hold back in universal condemnation of the planned move, calling it the work of a “despot” and an “emperor of dust”, among many unflattering descriptions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala ‘bribery’ case postponed 22.11.2019
Ex-Chiefs defender forced to stay in Zimbabwe after international break 22.11.2019
DA condemns SA’s legitimisation of Zim ‘strong man politics’ 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
 
Black Friday