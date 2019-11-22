Zimbabweans outraged as pres wants to name 8 roads after himself

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has announced a decision to rename eight roads in eight towns after himself, and his countrymen are furious.

This comes on the back of a cabinet decision to rename a number of streets in the country after liberation heroes, most of who have passed on, TimesLIVE reports.

Twitter erupted in condemnation of the president’s decision, with some commentators saying he is worse than former president Robert Mugabe was – who he deposed – and that he should rather focus on reviving the economy and improving the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

One of the roads that was named under his name pic.twitter.com/fKkZKqI7Iu — Gwabalanda Omuhle!! (@Skhosanabrookly) November 22, 2019

Apparently the most dangerous place/road in Zimbabwe ???????? now is Cnr Emmerson Mnangagwa & Robert Mugabe. — Baba KaThando✌️????♥️✊ (@_Freeman_Dube) November 22, 2019

A former deputy prime minister in the inclusive government of 2009 to 2013, Prof Arthur Mutambara, told TimesLIVE that this was “a move by a failed leader who was hell-bent on paving over his shortcomings”.

“An incompetent Mnangagwa wants to immortalise himself. All the other name changes are to cover up this wicked ambition. Whether he falls or prevails, he wants immortality. Zimbabweans will be calling his name in eight cities every day, forever. That is the ‘big idea’ while the country degenerates into unprecedented political and economic mayhem,” he said to TimesLIVE.

Twitterati didn’t hold back in universal condemnation of the planned move, calling it the work of a “despot” and an “emperor of dust”, among many unflattering descriptions.

Idi Amin loves this pic.twitter.com/fZzWYX8MQM — Steve (@entropy_steve) November 22, 2019

Mnangagwa high way number 7 pic.twitter.com/Y6vDSJr9I7 — Diale Kgantsi (@DialeKgantsi) November 22, 2019

He is going to demand to be buried with all his concubines and all his stolen loot. — Nao Fasmal (@NFasmal) November 22, 2019

