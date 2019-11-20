Zim on China aid: We are working on establishing a ‘common accounting position’

The Zimbabwean government has responded to the Chinese embassy’s call for the country’s 2020 national budget statement to reflect funds given to it by China.

It said it was doing necessary consultations that would result in the two countries establishing a common “accounting position”.

It said: “Government has noted the query raised by @ChineseZimbabwe regarding bilateral aid figures captured in the 2020 national budget statement. Necessary consultations are underway to establish a common accounting position. We thank the Chinese government for their support @zhaobaogang2011.”

The Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe released a statement on Tuesday calling on the neighbouring country to accurately reflect funds given to it by China.

In its 2020 national budget statement, the Zimbabwean government said it had received only $3,631,500 (R53 million) from China, which was “very different” from the actual situation on the ground, said the Chinese embassy.

“According to our records, from January to September 2019, the actual bilateral support provided to Zimbabwe by China is 136.8 million USD (R2 billion). Such a figure does not include the other bilateral supports such as the expense of expert assistance, embassy’s donations to local vulnerable groups and so on.

“The embassy wishes that the relevant departments of the Zimbabwean government will make comprehensive assessments on the statistics of bilateral supports and accurately reflect its actual situation when formulating [the] budget statement,” it said.

It further said it believed the Zimbabwean government and its people, along with international support, would be successful in achieving prosperity and development. The country would also realise its vision for 2030.

