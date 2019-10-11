DA says SA cannot be silent on ‘appalling’ homophobic bill in Uganda

Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Luyolo Mphithi has said the party “condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the Ugandan government’s plans to reintroduce legislation in the country that would bring the death penalty for homosexuals”.

“This inherently homophobic piece of legislation is utterly deplorable, inhumane and undemocratic,” Mphithi said in a statement on Friday.

“LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights and no person should be discriminated against or lose their lives because of their sexual orientation.”

Mphithi said the DA trusted that the South African government would stand with the LGBTQIA+ community in Uganda.

“The DA is in opposition to this appalling bill.

“As we celebrate Pride Month, the DA remembers the sacrifices the LGBTQIA+ has made not only for the liberation of South Africans but for the liberation of Africans across our continent.

“While South Africa has come some way in recognising LGBTQIA+ rights and we still have a long way to go, we need to continue advancing the basic human rights of this community throughout Africa and the world.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.