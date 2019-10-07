 
 
Africa 7.10.2019 06:04 am

King Mswati ‘desperate’ to cling to power in eSwatini

Brian Sokutu
King Mswati 'desperate' to cling to power in eSwatini

Image: Facebook

Labour movements have slammed the monarch’s repressive police response to strike action, but it is expected the AU and SADC will do nothing at all.

The possibility of a regional organ such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) or a continental body such as the African Union (AU) making an intervention in Swaziland over human rights abuses in that country are slim, according to an expert. The country’s monarch renamed the country eSwatini, though it is largely still referred to as Swaziland. This follows yesterday’s call by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is pushing for SADC and the AU to act on human rights abuses in Swaziland, in the aftermath of last week’s brutal quelling by police of a peaceful...
