King Mswati ‘desperate’ to cling to power in eSwatini

The possibility of a regional organ such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) or a continental body such as the African Union (AU) making an intervention in Swaziland over human rights abuses in that country are slim, according to an expert.

The country’s monarch renamed the country eSwatini, though it is largely still referred to as Swaziland.

This follows yesterday’s call by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is pushing for SADC and the AU to act on human rights abuses in Swaziland, in the aftermath of last week’s brutal quelling by police of a peaceful protest march by about 8,000 public servants in Manzini.

On whether it was feasible for SADC or the AU to put pressure on the Swazi government to adhere to internationally acceptable conventions in dealing with demonstrations, SA Institute of International Affairs head of African Governance and Diplomacy Steven Gruzd said: “Given their track record, it is unlikely that SADC or the AU will act in domestic disputes in Swaziland.

“SADC and the AU have always turned to protect leaders rather than fulfilling the desires of people.”

Cosatu has urged the Swazi government “to allow workers to demonstrate and exercise their right as stipulated in the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 87, which recognises the right to strike”.

Police used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas on protesting workers, part of the public servants’ strike for salary increases. Cosatu said SADC and the AU should “stop pretending as though all is normal and well-functioning in that country”.

“Whilst the sovereignty of all states should be respected, we cannot continue to be fed the non-existent realities of this death trap called a monarchical democracy in Swaziland, ravaged by systemic social problems.

“Cosatu strongly denounces the manner in which Swaziland police have dealt with the strike action led by the public sector associations and other unions.

“The peaceful protest turned into a battlefield when King Mswati III once again set his gladiatorial trigger-happy police force on unarmed civilians in the city of Manzini,” said Cosatu international secretary Sonia Mabunda Kaziboni.

Said Mabunda-Kaziboni: “The demand for a 7.85% cost-of-living adjustment is legitimate.

“Workers’ patience has now gone on for well over three years, without a negotiated restitution.

“We speak against this continuous subjection of workers to appalling exploitation at the hands of their government.

“Workers are hungry, and justifiably angry.”

She added: “The multiple demonstrations by workers in Swaziland this year alone are beyond being indicative of a nation that is tired of being complacent and silenced by threats, death, serious injury and torture.

“Although we are not astounded by this violent response by the government’s police, it is a sign that the King Mswati III regime is becoming desperate and will do anything to cling to power.”

In pledging solidarity with striking Swaziland civil servants, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, a Cosatu affiliate, last week blocked the Mahamba and Matsamo border posts in Mpumalanga.

The union has warned that it would launch similar border post blockades this week should demands of Swaziland’s public servants not be met.

