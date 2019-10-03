Buhari in South Africa to strengthen ties

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is in South Africa in an attempt to strengthen ties between the country and Nigeria following weeks of violence against foreign nationals.

President @MBuhari today arrived South Africa for a 3-day Official Visit. pic.twitter.com/egq6iIBvvD — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 2, 2019

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Buhari’s state visit to improve trade relations and enhance cultural ties between the two countries.

The country shares sound political and economic trade relations that date back as far as 1994, immediately after the dawn of democracy.

Buhari starts his three-day state visit to discuss the welfare of his countrymen in South Africa.

He is expected to hold a town hall meeting with Nigerian nationals in South Africa to share in their experiences while reassuring them that the Nigerian government is committed to protecting them.

Ramaphosa and Buhari will preside over the South Africa/Nigeria Bi-National Commission where the progress report will be presented at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

The Nigerian government said: “The Bi-National Commission meeting was elevated to the level of Ramaphosa’s participation, following the strategic position of the two economies in Africa and need for stronger relations.”

The presidency said Nigeria’s visit will be the first state visit to be hosted by South Africa under the sixth administration.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.