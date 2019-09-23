Mnangagwa reveals cause of Mugabe’s death

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly revealed the cause of the country’s former President Cde Robert Mugabe’s death.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in New York on Saturday, the president reportedly said Mugabe had advanced cancer and had to be taken off treatment because it was no longer effective due to his age, among other factors.

The Herald quoted Mnangagwa as saying: “In fact, when we discussed about the issue, it turned out that treatment had stopped, doctors had stopped treatment, chemotherapy, one, because of age and also because the cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore. He would have come back home, but the family said they wanted to remain. Of course, they would have wanted me to come to Singapore, but also we had our Vice President General (Constantino) Chiwenga, who is in a military hospital in Beijing, who was going into a major operation and those two demands.”

Mugabe died at a hospital in Singapore earlier this month.

Before his passing, Mnangagwa said in a statement that Mugabe had been responding well to treatment and could be released soon.

“Mugabe remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention. Unlike in the past when the former president would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept for much longer, from early April this year when he left for his routine check-up,” read a statement from Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said in the statement that he had sent a team of officials to check up on Mugabe and said he was making “steady progress towards eventual recovery and that his condition is remarkably stable for his age”.

