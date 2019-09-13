Mugabe to be buried in 30 days

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s burial will only take place in 30 days, reports eNCA.

This according to family spokesperson Leo Mugabe.

“Yes I can confirm,” Leo Mugabe told reporters when asked whether the family had agreed to a burial in National Heroes Acre in Harare.

He said the traditional chiefs in Mugabe’s homestead had made that decision.

“They have now pronounced their position so if they have pronounced that the burial will be at the Heroes Acre that means that we now have to wait for the details… whether it will be a private burial or a public one.”

Chiefs reportedly need to prepare the burial site, Heroes Acre, which will take about 30 days.

Various African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and four accompanying ministers, are expected to attend his funeral on Saturday, which was initially expected to be followed by a burial at Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

ZimLive has reported that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will still hold a mock burial at Heroes Acre on Sunday.

“On Sunday, the body will be taken to the Heroes Acre. The normal function at Heroes Acre will take place, that is the 21-gun salute and the conferment of heroism on him by the government will take place at the shrine,” Mugabe told the media at Rufaro Stadium on Friday.

Widow Grace Mugabe reportedly wishes for her late husband to be buried in a mausoleum, which will break with tradition, with normal Heroes Acre burial involves graves separated by a granite tombstone, reports explain.

Mugabe died last week at the age of 95 in a Singaporean hospital.

The former liberation hero’s 37-year rule was marked by repression and economic ruin. His health deteriorated after he was toppled by the army and former loyalists in November 2017, ending an increasingly iron-fisted rule during which he crushed his opponents.

Additional reporting by AFP

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.