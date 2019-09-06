President Mugabe was ‘a perfect human being’ – Malema

In a video shared on the official Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Twitter account, party leader Julius Malema speaks about the legacy of founding president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, who passed away on Friday morning.

The clip sees Malema refuting the negative aspects or Mugabe’s legacy and saying he was not a “hero turned villain”.

“He was never a villain, he won election after election,” Malema said. Several elections which saw Mugabe retain power were disputed, with the European Union (EU) finding the 2000 elections to be “neither free nor fair“.

The EFF leader, however, expressed the view that Mugabe redeemed himself when he was removed by his own party last year.

“We have always said the solution to the problems of Zim would come from Zim itself,” he said.

“He did not leave the office of the president through a coffin, he went on retirement,” the EFF leader continued. He was actually removed against his will following a struggle within his own party.

Malema also said that Zanu-PF’s subsequent victory helps vindicate the late leader.

“Even after he stepped down, the people of Zimbabwe still elected his party. What does it mean? It means that the people of Zimbabwe still have confidence in the party that he led,” Malema said.

In the video clip, Malema goes on to call Mugabe a “perfect human being”.