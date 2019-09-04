MTN temporarily shuts stores in Nigeria after attacks

South African telecoms giant MTN said on Wednesday it was temporarily shutting its retail stores in Nigeria following a wave of reprisal attacks on South African businesses across Nigerian cities.

“All MTN stores and service centres will therefore be closed as a precaution until further notice,” said MTN Nigeria’s secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

The announcement came on the heels of attacks on employees in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo sparked by violence against foreigners in South Africa.

