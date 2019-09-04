Africa 4.9.2019 02:20 pm

WATCH: Zambians allegedly attack Shoprite and Pick n Pay stores in Lusaka

The attacks were sparked by xenophobic looting incidents this week in SA.

Videos of South African supermarket chains being targeted in alleged looting in the capital of Zambia, Lusaka, have gone viral on social media.

While the authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed, Shoprite Holdings said on Wednesday that several of its stores in Nigeria and Zambia had been closed with extensive damage done to numerous supermarkets over the past 24 hours.

The shops were attacked presumably in retaliation to days of xenophobic riots in South Africa that have targeted foreign-owned businesses.

It may merely have been an excuse to also engage in some looting.

