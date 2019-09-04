WATCH: Zambians allegedly attack Shoprite and Pick n Pay stores in Lusaka

Videos of South African supermarket chains being targeted in alleged looting in the capital of Zambia, Lusaka, have gone viral on social media.

While the authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed, Shoprite Holdings said on Wednesday that several of its stores in Nigeria and Zambia had been closed with extensive damage done to numerous supermarkets over the past 24 hours.

The shops were attacked presumably in retaliation to days of xenophobic riots in South Africa that have targeted foreign-owned businesses.

It may merely have been an excuse to also engage in some looting.

My apologies to the very educated, tweet police for this tweet. "Shops like those we have here in South Africa are being vandalized in Zambia" Pick n Pay Franchises and other Franchises. pic.twitter.com/jzRULrAOMK — ????????King James???????? (@i_speakit) September 4, 2019

Pick n pay, Shoprite, MTN and other South African owned businesses are under attack in Poor Zambia citing discontent of what is happening in Pretoria and Joburg. Those companies pays tax and pensions for it's employees, are their businesses in Mzansi doing the same? — The Informa News (@TheInformaNews1) September 4, 2019

#XenophobicAttack @PicknPay #SayNoToXenophobia #Nigeria

Meanwhile in Zambia ????????, locals take the streets in solidarity with their attacked brothers and sisters in South Africa ????????

Pick n pay looted pic.twitter.com/5YVNwUpgHt — Makoya Foods (@vusimaoka1) September 4, 2019

Student at the university of Zambia are currently demonstrating against xenophobia attacks in south Africa.

Students are matching to east park mall where the south Africans supper markets like, pick'n'pay, hungry lion are #XenophobicAttacks #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks#oneafrica pic.twitter.com/isAj0hha7q — Natasha Mumba (@mumbanatasha7) September 3, 2019

Apparently Shoprite Manda Hill in Lusaka was targeted a few minutes ago. Seems like damage to the glass doors #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/rlRwBIirmO — Ba Kizito (@MaceWimbu) September 4, 2019

SA XENOPHOBIA ATTACKS SPARK OUTRAGE: Following the xenophobia attacks in South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria have responded by attacking Pick n' Pay, Shoprite and MTN outlets with Zambians going further to besiege the South African High Commission in Lusaka. pic.twitter.com/noPDpvjYF6 — Harare Sun (@HarareSun) September 4, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

