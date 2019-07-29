Kenya’s dancing ‘Jesus’ is an American evangelist and actor

Pictures and videos of an evangelist who was walking and dancing on the streets of Kiserian, a town in Kenya, landed the country on the Twitter trends list at the weekend. Michael Job set tongues wagging after pictures showed him portraying James Patrick Caviezel, an American actor who played the character of Jesus Christ in the film The Passion of the Christ.

According to his social media profiles, Job is an actor, evangelist, and president at Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries. He said he studied a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Vocal Performance at a college in New York.

Job was invited, along with several other pastors, to preach at the Kiserian Mega Interdenominational crusade that took place from July 26 to 28 in Kenya. During the three-day crusade, he visited schools and gave food parcels to widows, while also preaching on the streets.

He also shared pictures and videos of gospel musicians who performed at the crusade.

Job said on Sunday: “Tonight’s last night of the Kiserian crusade was awesome! God’s Spirit came upon all of us. People surrendered their lives to Jesus, many people were healed, and God’s Spirit came upon us powerfully in worship. Thank you, Jesus, for drawing all people to yourself. Lord, abundantly bless all of the 30 churches which combined to see a mighty harvest in Kiserian Kenya. Over 300 souls were saved in Kiserian. Hallelujah! Thank you, Jesus, for your amazing grace! ‘Go and preach the gospel to all creation’. Bless you!”

Job, however, trended on Twitter because he was accused of claiming to be Jesus. However, the evangelist seems to have been preaching dressed like Jesus – as portrayed in movies – for years, and, according to his social media pages, does it when he does a play in which he portrays Jesus.

In one of the videos of his plays, he portrays Jesus healing a blind man.

Pictures and videos circulated on social media, with most slamming the evangelist for “claiming” to be Jesus.

One Pastor in Satafrika called Jesus to visit his church in person ????????????

Religion is overrated I keep telling . pic.twitter.com/ADTIKnGg1c — Fine Boy Kera ???????????????? (@legendary_qt_) July 29, 2019

