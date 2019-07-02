‘Lies have short legs,’ says Zim’s energy minister as he shares proof of payment to Eskom

Energy Minister Fortune Chasi took to social media to share Zimbabwe’s proof of payment to Eskom after being accused of lying about the payment following the power utility’s statement on Friday.

In a statement, the power utility said no funds had reflected on its accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt by end of business on Friday.

Eskom’s Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe said: “Once Eskom has received the funds, we will then enter into further discussions with Zesa.”

Zimbabweans then took to social media to accuse their energy minister of having lied about making payments to the power utility. Now he has shared proof of payment to dispute the claims.

“Lies have short legs. This is what I lied about. I am sorry,” he said.

Lies have short legs. This is what I lied about. I am sorry. pic.twitter.com/7zjxUW8rFF — Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) July 2, 2019

The payment, however, was not a guarantee for power, he added.

“We need to negotiate. The public owes 35o million. It must be paid. Zesa has a legal obligation to cut its loses. It cannot continue to supply power to people who do not pay. Switching off non paying consumers is a real option. Be warned. This is regardless of what or who you are.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

