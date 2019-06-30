Africa 30.6.2019 04:12 pm

Sudan protest group calls for march on presidential palace

AFP
Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army complex in Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 20, 2019. AFP/Ebrahim Hamid

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army complex in Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 20, 2019. AFP/Ebrahim Hamid

This despite a heavy security deployment as thousands of demonstrators rallied against the generals in a mass rally demanding civilian rule.

A leading protest group called for a march on Sudan’s presidential palace Sunday despite a heavy security deployment as thousands of demonstrators rallied against the generals in a mass rally demanding civilian rule.

“We call on our revolutionary people in the capital to go to the republican palace… to seek justice for the martyrs and for an unconditional transfer of power to civilians,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement on Twitter.

-AFP

ALSO READ: Mass protests for civilian rule rock Sudan

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mass protests for civilian rule rock Sudan 30.6.2019
Sudanese protesters plan fresh mass marches to mark anniversary of Bashir’s coup 27.6.2019
Sudan military junta releases prisoners of war 25.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition