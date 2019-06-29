Eskom has not received payment from Zimbabwe

Following reports that Zimbabwe had made “significant payment” to Eskom to try to clear its debt and receive power imports from South Africa, the power utility has gone on the record to deny receiving any such payment from South Africa’s neighbouring country.

“Eskom would like to state that no funds have reflected on its accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt as at 28 June at 15h00,” said the power utility in a statement.

“This is in response to the announcement made in Zimbabwe and queries that Eskom is receiving regarding this issue,” added Eskom.

“Once Eskom has received the funds, we will then enter into further discussions with Zesa,” said Eskom Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe.

In recent days the country has experienced increased load shedding that has seen some areas without power for up to 16 hours a day.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

