Africa 10.6.2019 03:37 pm

At least 95 killed in attack on central Mali village

AFP
Mali. AFP/Vincent LEFAI

Mali. AFP/Vincent LEFAI

‘The bodies are burned, we are continuing to look for others.’

Ninety-five people in a central Malian village inhabited by the Dogon community were killed by gunmen in an overnight attack, a local official and a security source said Monday, giving a provisional toll.

“Right now we have 95 dead civilians. The bodies are burned, we are continuing to look for others,” an official in Koundou district, where the village of Sobane-Kou is located, told AFP. A Malian security source at the site of the massage said “a Dogon village has been virtually wiped out”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Terror stalks Mali massacre village as anguished survivors recall attack 28.3.2019
Mali massacre prompts UN investigation 28.3.2019
Nigeria locates thousands of missing women trafficked to Mali 24.1.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition