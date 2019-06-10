At least 95 killed in attack on central Mali village

Ninety-five people in a central Malian village inhabited by the Dogon community were killed by gunmen in an overnight attack, a local official and a security source said Monday, giving a provisional toll.

“Right now we have 95 dead civilians. The bodies are burned, we are continuing to look for others,” an official in Koundou district, where the village of Sobane-Kou is located, told AFP. A Malian security source at the site of the massage said “a Dogon village has been virtually wiped out”.

