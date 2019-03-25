Social media defaces Burundian president’s photo in protest against jailed schoolgirls

Following the arrest of three teenage schoolgirls in Burundi for scribbling on a picture of President Pierre Nkurunziza in textbooks, social media users have taken to defacing his image as a show of solidarity with the detained girls using the hashtag #FreeOurGirls.

The girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, who have been sent to prison to await trial, face up to five years in prison for insulting the head of state if found guilty.

The girls are accused of defacing photographs of Nkurunziza in five textbooks belonging to their school, but teachers pointed out that the books are shared among all the pupils as there are not enough for everyone to have their own.

Burundi has been in turmoil since Nkurunziza in April 2015 sought a fiercely-contested third term in office.

The violence has claimed at least 1,200 lives and displaced more than 400,000 people between April 2015 and May 2017, according to estimates by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has opened an investigation.

Stop being petty Nkurunziza. Scribbling has never been a crime. #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/aPrUC85PxZ — D EAST ???????? (@DEAST07299820) March 25, 2019

#FreeOurGirls back Burundi schoolgirl scribblers! A group of Burundian schoolgirls facing jail for scribbling on a photo of the president in their textbooks. pic.twitter.com/Wd8Zz9z3L7 — Libyan™ (@dovenews) March 25, 2019

#KOT let's show this big bad wolf he has no business bullying little girls. Five years in prison! He should just have given a slap on the hands. He's made it worse. #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/lzRZv8NtHE — ωεαρσησғмαsscяεαтιση (@tonynjue) March 23, 2019

Act like a Lamb (Children) doodle Nkurunziza #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/Jb5b92dl2Y — Sindumuja Musaga (@Rwanyubuja) March 23, 2019

You want to imprison school girls? How about you dress like one instead, homme enfantin? @pnkurunziza #Burundi #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/dZEwMVDTQh — Lomé Raumay (@kiwidrank) March 22, 2019

#Burundi #Nkurunziza jailing 3 teenagers for showing their illustrative skills in their own books has made him among the most trendy posts on Twitter mosdef #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/VsjZzQHI1P https://t.co/YDMMSwhu3s — TEDDY MAZINA (@TEDDYMAZINA) March 23, 2019

