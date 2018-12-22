; Earthquake hits Zimbabwe and Mozambique – The Citizen
 
Earthquake hits Zimbabwe and Mozambique

A 5.5 magitude earthquake has hit Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique. Image: PA Zimbabwe website

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake took place near Chipinge, approximately 183km from Chimoio in Mozambique.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale has been reported in Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique early on Saturday morning, reports PA Zimbabwe.

The quake took place near Chipinge, approximately 183km from Chimoio in Mozambique, according to USGS.

A map detailing the origin of the quake. Image: USGS website

No injuries have been reported, but many in Zimbabwe took to social media to confirm that they felt a tremor.

