Earthquake hits Zimbabwe and Mozambique

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale has been reported in Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique early on Saturday morning, reports PA Zimbabwe.

The quake took place near Chipinge, approximately 183km from Chimoio in Mozambique, according to USGS.

No injuries have been reported, but many in Zimbabwe took to social media to confirm that they felt a tremor.

