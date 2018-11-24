Mugabe unable to walk, Mnangagwa tells supporters

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe’s health has deteriorated, leaving him unable to walk, according to current president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa told supporters at a Zanu-PF rally on Saturday that the former leader was in Singapore for medical care and was now unable to move freely due to ill health and old age.

He told supporters that whatever the former leader needed they would provide.

“We are looking after him. He is the founding father of the nation of Zimbabwe. He is our founding father of free Zimbabwe.”

Mugabe, 94, is expected back in Zimbabwe at the end of the month.

The 94-year-old has been receiving treatment in Singapore for the past two months.

Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe earlier this year in what was described as an illegal coup d’état by Mugabe.

