Africa 13.11.2018 10:55 am

WATCH: Horrific train wreck in Zimbabwe

Citizen reporter

Shocking footage has been going viral on social media showing a train crash into a haulage truck.

Footage has surfaced of a train wreck in Beit Bridge, Zimbabwe which caused severe traffic on the Bulawayo highway over the weekend.

A catastrophic scene can be seen as a truck is alleged to have been the cause of the accident.

The truck driver appeared to have misjudged the approach of the South Africa-bound train, which rammed into the truck’s trailer and derailed, according to ZimLive.com.

The crash happened around 5pm on Sunday.

The wreck cut off the road connecting Beitbridge and Masvingo leaving hundreds of motorists stranded.

The derailment caused major damage to the tracks, forcing engineers to uproot the rail for a stretch of 50 meters.

The goods train can be seen in the horrific mangled position.

Voices can be heard from onlookers. The person taking the video suggests the truck caused the “disaster”.

