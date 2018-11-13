WATCH: Horrific train wreck in Zimbabwe

Footage has surfaced of a train wreck in Beit Bridge, Zimbabwe which caused severe traffic on the Bulawayo highway over the weekend.

A catastrophic scene can be seen as a truck is alleged to have been the cause of the accident.

The truck driver appeared to have misjudged the approach of the South Africa-bound train, which rammed into the truck’s trailer and derailed, according to ZimLive.com.

The crash happened around 5pm on Sunday.

The wreck cut off the road connecting Beitbridge and Masvingo leaving hundreds of motorists stranded.

The derailment caused major damage to the tracks, forcing engineers to uproot the rail for a stretch of 50 meters.

The goods train can be seen in the horrific mangled position.

Voices can be heard from onlookers. The person taking the video suggests the truck caused the “disaster”.

@ZBCNewsonline #BreakingNews goods train derails in Beitbridge after ramming into a haulage truck trailer. Injured train crew taken to hospital. Beitbtidge-Masvingo highway blocked at rain crossing pic.twitter.com/2S0NWqJ0oj — Mhlomuli Ncube (@Mhlozbc) November 11, 2018

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.