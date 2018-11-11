WATCH: MDC leader Nelson Chamisa escapes attempted kidnapping

The Movement for Democratic Change says that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly avoided being kidnapped a gang of armed men.

According to a report on eNCA, Chamisa’s motorcade was blocked by one of six vehicles as he was returning to Harare.

Armed men allegedly tried to remove the MDC leader from his vehicle once it was blocked, but Chamisa’s security detail foiled their attempts.

#BREAKING The MDC says an attempt has been made to kidnap party leader Nelson Chamisa by armed men near Mabvuku, as he made his way from a rally in Marondera. This video shows the would-be kidnappers attempting to abduct one of Chamisa's aides who was pulled free, the party says pic.twitter.com/sIKbiOapET — ZimLive (@zimlive) November 10, 2018

The MDC is blaming the attempted kidnapping on Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.