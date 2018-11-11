 
menu
Africa 11.11.2018 10:47 am

WATCH: MDC leader Nelson Chamisa escapes attempted kidnapping

Citizen Reporter
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: AFP Photo.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: AFP Photo.

The Movement for Democratic Change have blamed the Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation for the abduction attempt.

The Movement for Democratic Change says that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly avoided being kidnapped a gang of armed men.

According to a report on eNCA, Chamisa’s motorcade was blocked by one of six vehicles as he was returning to Harare.

Armed men allegedly tried to remove the MDC leader from his vehicle once it was blocked, but Chamisa’s security detail foiled their attempts.

The MDC is blaming the attempted kidnapping on Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lives at risk in Zimbabwe as economic crisis leads to soaring drug prices 17.11.2018
Zim bus headed to SA burns, 42 feared dead 16.11.2018
WATCH: Horrific train wreck in Zimbabwe 13.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.