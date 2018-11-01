South Sudan frees SA man sentenced to death

William John Endley, a retired South African colonel and ex-adviser to South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar, will be released today in a goodwill gesture by the country’s president, Salva Kiir, Machar’s former ally turned bitter enemy.

Former rebel spokesperson James Gatdet Dak will also be released. Both men were sentenced to death by a Juba court in January.

UN Mission in South Sudan chief David Shearer hailed the moment of cooperation and said in a statement building trust would be crucial.

“To see parties that have previously been divided by violence coming together here in Juba, in a public sign of unity, sends a strong message to the citizens of this country that you are genuinely committed to end the suffering and build durable peace,” he said.

Several thousand people gathered for the ceremony at the John Garang Mausoleum, built in honour of the independence hero killed in a helicopter crash in 2005.

Among regional leaders attending were Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, Ethiopia’s newly appointed President Sahle-Work Zewde, Somalia’s head of state Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

South Sudan gained independence from its northern neighbour Sudan in 2011 after a 22-year civil war pitting rebel groups against Khartoum.

“Sadly, the hopes and dreams were lost in the outbreak of the war that has plagued this country for five long years,” Shearer said.

“This ceremony is a chance for the leaders to restore that hope and to secure a peaceful and prosperous future.”

