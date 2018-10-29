WATCH: Magnificent Namibian river in flood after years of drought

Namibian locals woke to the sound of a gushing Tsondab River recently.

A few locals appeared to be in shock after years of drought.

Namibia’s desert landscape has been blessed with severe rain recently, which caused the rivers to overflow.

It is reported that some parts of Namibia, which had not seen a drop in years, were finally watered by floods.

The river, which is south of Solitaire, is known for rare rain and umbrella thorn trees.

A few wild fig trees manage to survive, because of their deep and penetrating roots.

Ohhh, when it rains in our desert! ???? How I wish I could be there right now. Photos by Namib Sky Balloon Safaris. Check namibsky on Instagram. #Namibia #Namib #Sossusvlei pic.twitter.com/Lmr1QblXpk — Gwen Lister (@GwenLister1) October 24, 2018

