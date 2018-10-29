 
Africa 29.10.2018 03:09 pm

WATCH: Magnificent Namibian river in flood after years of drought

Gopolang Chawane

The rain has been described as a miracle after it led to the Tsondab flooding after many dry years.

Namibian locals woke to the sound of a gushing Tsondab River recently.

A few locals appeared to be in shock after years of drought.

Namibia’s desert landscape has been blessed with severe rain recently, which caused the rivers to overflow.

It is reported that some parts of Namibia, which had not seen a drop in years, were finally watered by floods.

The river, which is south of Solitaire, is known for rare rain and umbrella thorn trees.

A few wild fig trees manage to survive, because of their deep and penetrating roots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Magic water has arrived! #desertrain #sossusvlei #namibia #rain #wow #canyon #sesriem #namibsky #skyporn #magic #africa

A post shared by @ namibsky on

