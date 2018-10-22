Malema endorses single African currency ‘under one leadership’

EFF leader Julius Malema is in Rwanda to attend the fifth Pan-African Parliament with the South African delegation.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema with the South African delegation in Kigali, Rwanda. Fifth Parliament has been officially opened. Now speakers from different countries are giving statements and messages of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/PFDv2EWa73 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 22, 2018

He was interviewed on Monday morning on the sidelines of the gathering about the challenges facing the continent, including corruption and how to support economic growth.

On the former, he expressed his support for a judicial body that would act against corruption in Africa because that would send the message that corruption doesn’t pay.

“We need to ensure we come up with one binding legislature for all African countries to ensure that they comply with anti-corruption programmes.”

He added that a judicial body on the continent would hold leaders accountable.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema responding to what needs to be done to eradicate corruption in Africa. He says we need a judicial body in the continent. pic.twitter.com/ZNopzp1X8S — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 22, 2018

“Many corrupt individuals on the continent go unpunished and, as a result, people think that corruption pays.”

He blamed corruption for being at the core of African underdevelopment.

Although Malema was generally supportive of free trade agreements in Africa, he said it was understandable that countries would be wary of implementing such reforms. He pointed to the fact that some countries might attempt to abuse such freedom to fraudulently market products from outside Africa, particularly from China, as those they had produced themselves.

Despite this, he said, “I see that many are beginning to change heart and sign, seeing that this would be good for the continent.”

He had earlier described the opening address at the event by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame as “a wonderful speech with more emphasis on free trade and free movement of persons in our continent”.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema explaining to the media the importance of this session of the fifth Parliament. Also commenting on President Kagame's address. pic.twitter.com/GKh11lpYCt — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 22, 2018

“I think it’s a very important message because we need to unite the continent and we can only do that if we move freely, if we move goods freely, if we’ve got one currency and, ultimately, we’ve got one continent under one leadership, with institutions that have got biting teeth – particularly on other countries that are engaged in corrupt activities and violation of human rights.”

In August Malema had called for the continent to develop a shared language.

He suggested Kiswahili would be a good choice. He said the benefit of a widely spoken African language would be part of “decolonising Africa”.

ALSO READ: Malema wants all of us to speak Swahili

“We must in generations to come have a language that unites Africans. Like Swahili. If Swahili can be developed and turned into a continental language, then we do away with English. Because that’s what colonisers did … divided us, made sure that we don’t have a common language to communicate among ourselves, and then we use their language to communicate so that they can hear everything we say.”

Malema said it would go some way towards allowing Africa to be an equal competitor to the West … and America [in particular].

CIC @Julius_S_Malema with Honorable Roger Nkodo Dang, the President of the Pan African Parliament, in Kigali, Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/cAXWQQwwgw — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 22, 2018

CIC @Julius_S_Malema mingling with Members of Pan African Parliament in Kigali, Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/Cql6Curpb5 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 22, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.