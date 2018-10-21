 
Africa 21.10.2018

11 killed, 15 abducted by rebels in DRC

DRC national Mahuno Obedy says protesters looted and damaged his haircut business and hopes the calm prevailing will be sustained. Photo: Stringer/ANA

Those kidnapped in an overnight raid near Beni include ten children.

Rebels killed at least 11 people and abducted 15 others, including 10 children, in an overnight raid near Beni, near DR Congo’s eastern border with Uganda, security sources said Sunday.

The attack was by members of the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Beni police chief Colonel Safari Kazingufu told AFP.

Police recovered the bodies of 11 civilians killed in the town of Matete north of Beni, he said, adding that the missing children were from five to 10 years old.

