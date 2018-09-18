Botched female genital mutilation in Burkina Faso hospitalises 50 girls

Burkino Faso Minister of Women’s Affairs Laurence Marshall Ilboudo confirmed on Monday that 50 young girls have been hospitalised as a result of botched female genital mutilation (FGM) procedures, reported BBC.

Two elderly women and the parents of some of the victims have reportedly been arrested, as FGM is illegal in Burkina Faso. The sentence for those found guilty of performing FGM is three years in prison.

ALSO READ: Melinda Gates battles to promote contraception in Burkina Faso

The FGM procedures took place in Kaya between September 4 and 6. Some of the injured are reported to be as young as four years old.

The victims were taken to Kaya Regional Hospital and Chiphra Protestant Hospital in Ouagadougou, the region’s capital. It is not yet clear how extensive the injuries are, but it is believed that those who fall victim to FGM suffer adverse consequences for the rest of their lives.

Although FGM is declining in most regions, Unicef reported that at least 200 million girls and women have been cut in 30 countries across the world, mostly in Africa and Asia. According to Unicef’s data, approximately 1 in 3 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have undergone the practice.

Source: United Nations Children’s Fund website

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android