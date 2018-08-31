Grace Mugabe’s mom dies

Grace Mugabe’s elderly mother, Idah Marafu, died on Friday morning at the Trauma Centre in the wealthy Harare suburb of Borrowdale.

Marafu was a resident at former president Robert Mugabe’s large Blue Roof property in the suburb.

While Kudzanayi Chipanga, a leader of the Zanu-PF faction dubbed “G40”, confirmed the death to Zimbabwean online publication ZimEye and said that Marafu was in her 90s, her exact age is not yet known.

Grace Mugabe's mother, Idah Marufu, has died. She was a resident at former President Robert Mugabe's sprawling Blue Roof property in Borrowdale pic.twitter.com/GD2nvec3II — ZimLive (@zimlive) August 31, 2018

It was reported this week that both Grace Mugabe herself and her 94-year-old husband are not well.

The wife of the former president is currently in Singapore, according to a letter of congratulations Robert Mugabe sent Emmerson Mnangagwa after his inauguration as president on Sunday.

“Your Excellency, thank you for your invitation to me and my wife to attend the inauguration ceremony. My wife is not well in Singapore and also I am not well,” the letter said.

