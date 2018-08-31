 
menu
Africa 31.8.2018 04:33 pm

Grace Mugabe’s mom dies

Citizen reporter
Grace Mugabe with her mother Idah Marafu and one of her adopted children.

Grace Mugabe with her mother Idah Marafu and one of her adopted children.

The mother of ex-Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace has passed away.

Grace Mugabe’s elderly mother, Idah Marafu, died on Friday morning at the Trauma Centre in the wealthy Harare suburb of Borrowdale.

Marafu was a resident at former president Robert Mugabe’s large Blue Roof property in the suburb.

While Kudzanayi Chipanga, a leader of the Zanu-PF faction dubbed “G40”, confirmed the death to Zimbabwean online publication ZimEye and said that Marafu was in her 90s, her exact age is not yet known.

It was reported this week that both Grace Mugabe herself and her 94-year-old husband are not well.

The wife of the former president is currently in Singapore, according to a letter of congratulations Robert Mugabe sent Emmerson Mnangagwa after his inauguration as president on Sunday.

“Your Excellency, thank you for your invitation to me and my wife to attend the inauguration ceremony. My wife is not well in Singapore and also I am not well,” the letter said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zimbabwe’s vice-presidents sworn in 30.8.2018
Motlanthe to lead Zim deadly shootings inquiry commission 29.8.2018
Zimbabweans raise funds for Chamisa’s R42m legal bill 29.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.