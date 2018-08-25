Zim ambassador to Senegal found dead in Dakar

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Senegal and The Gambia, Trudy Stevenson, has been found dead in Dakar on Friday.

The 73-year-old diplomat was reportedly discovered at her residence by her chauffeur when he reported for duty.

The Zimbabwean foreign affairs and international trade ministry confirmed the death of the diplomat, but could not shed more light, saying government was yet to talk to the family.

“It is true Ms Stevenson has passed, but we are yet to get in contact with all the relatives,” an official in the ministry said.

“We will announce officially once we get in touch with them.”

Stevenson, a founding member of the MDC opposition party, was appointed ambassador to Senegal and the The Gambia in 2009 when the then Robert Mugabe-led Zanu PF joined hands with the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T and Welshman Ncube’s MDC party to form the Government of National Unity (GNU).

She remained the only opposition political figure in diplomatic posting after others were recalled at the expiry of the GNU.

– African News Agency (ANA)