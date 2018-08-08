WATCH: Car wash employee trashes customer’s car with worst driving ever

A car wash employee managed to cause a car crash in Walvis Bay, Namibia with what some on social media are calling the worst driving ever.

The employee, driving a customer’s Toyota Fortuner, was just trying to move the car from the drying station to the polishing station, according to Jacaranda News.

Instead, the hapless car washer swerved into traffic, losing control of the car and crashing into two vehicles at an intersection, damaging at least one other car in the process, as well as causing significant damage to the Fortuner itself.