Mugabe casts his vote in Zim elections

Deposed Zimbabwean nonagenarian leader Robert Mugabe (94) has cast his vote in Harare in today’s Zimbabwean elections.

On Sunday he said he would not vote for those “who have tormented me”, the Zanu-PF.

Former Zim President Mugabe & his wife Grace Mugabe after voting at Mhofu primary school in Highfields, Harare Photo credit #ndamulan#ZimElections2018 #ZimDecides2018 #ElectionsZW #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Q7lLCwrljJ — Povo Zim (@povozim) July 30, 2018

It was the first time that Mugabe had spoken about his choice on the candidates – Zanu-PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa of the MDC-Alliance.

Mugabe said he had not met Chamisa and had never worked with him. He said he wished whoever wins well.

The former president, however, said Chamisa “seems to be doing well”.

Mugabe, who was removed after the intervention of the army in November, pleased for “constitutionality”, which many commentators called “ironic”.

Mugabe said a lot of Zimbabweans were afraid and they were sending him messages to say so. Mugabe said his party had taught its cadres that “politics leads the gun” but now it was “the gun leading politics”.

“Let tomorrow be the voice of the people saying this and never again …,” said the ageing former leader in apparent reference to the use of the military by Mnangagwa to come to power.

Mugabe also called Mnangagwa as “a hard worker” but one who was “not always honest” and given to believe in spirit mediums.

Stung by the criticism, Mnangagwa responded via social media, accusing MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of striking a deal with Mugabe.

In a video clip, the incumbent who ascended to power after intervention by the military declared: “Now that it’s clear to all, that Chamisa has forged a deal with Mugabe, we can no longer believe that his intentions are to transform Zimbabwe and rebuild our nation.”

Mnangagwa added: “The choice is clear, you either vote for Mugabe under the guise of Chamisa, or you vote for a new Zimbabwe under my leadership and Zanu-PF. Real change is coming. We should all be part of it.”

Mugabe and his wife Grace have recently complained that they haven’t given the kind of money they were expecting following his forced retirement.

Chamisa also cast his vote earlier today, telling media “I have no doubt that by the end of the day today we should be very clear as to an emphatic voice for change, the new, and the young – I represent that.” He raised fraud allegations – which he has done before in this election cycle – saying “in the rural areas… if the ballot is a genuine one, not a fake one, victory is certain”. Chamisa hopes to tap into a young population that could vote for change.

