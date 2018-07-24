The opposition in Zim wants free and fair ‘erections’

Zimbabweans will head to the polls on July 30 to elect a new government and president, with hopes of entering a new era for the country.

The country’s citizens go into the elections with high expectations following Robert Mugabe’s deposition in a military-led coup last year.

Mugabe was replaced as state and Zanu-PF president by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been on a campaign trail for the country’s governing party ahead of the elections next week.

However, some members of Zanu-PF’s opposition in the country, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), appear to be eager for the country to host free and fair “erections”.

A picture shared by ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Fikile Mbalula on Twitter shows people in what appears to be MDC party regalia, holding a banner calling for free and fair “erections”.

In Zim they want free erections PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/3a5PuLq1NZ — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) July 24, 2018

However, one Twitter user explained that this was not a spelling error, but rather a dig at vice-president General Constantino Chiwenga, who is the former defence force commander.

Chiwenga was in charge of the country’s army when it overthrew Mugabe last year.

“The sarcasm lies in mocking VP Chiwenga’s accent. He can’t pronounce ‘L’ properly, so everywhere where there is an ‘L’ he pronounces it as ‘r’,” the user explained.

The sarcasm lies in mocking VP Chiwenga's accent. He cant pronounce "l" properly, so everywhere where there is an "l" he pronounces it as "r". Well, we r retiring the evil Army General on 30 July 2018 by voting for @nelsonchamisa and @MDCAllianceZW — Frank Sibanda (@FrankSibanda) July 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the African News Agency (ANA) reported Mnangagwa assured white Zimbabweans that his administration would not continue land invasions.

It was further reported the Zanu-PF presidential candidate pleaded with the white community in Zimbabwe to join government in rebuilding the country, which almost collapsed due to years of economic meltdown and plunder.

Furthermore, it was reported last week that scores of Zanu-PF supporters started walking out of a campaign rally in Mutare on Friday before Mnangagwa addressed them.

Chiwenga had to ask the supporters to remain seated since his boss had not yet addressed them.

A few weeks before the walkout last week, Zanu-PF supporters also walked out on Mnangagwa as he was addressing a rally in Bindura.

It is reported the walkouts are yet another indication that Zanu-PF’s formerly unshakable grip on power in Zimbabwe may be slipping. A poll released recently suggested Mnangagwa had 40% of the support from the electorate, not very far ahead of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on 37%.

The Afrobarometer poll said there was now a “reasonable possibility” the opposition champion could win after a spurt in popularity.

