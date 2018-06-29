WATCH: Nine dead, 54 vehicles burnt in Nigeria bridge explosion

A petroleum tanker reportedly exploded on a bridge in Nigeria, leading to 54 vehicles being burnt and nine people dead in the fire.

According to the video below, the incident happened yesterday, June 28, on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria.

Other online media reported the tanker turned over and spilled fuel.

ANA reported that a child was among the nine people who died after an oil-carrying tanker truck crashed and burst into flames on the bridge.

Another four people were injured in the accident on Thursday evening, and 54 vehicles were burned.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Fire, police and other authorities attended the scene amidst efforts to clear the road of the destroyed vehicles.

WARNING: The video contains graphic footage not suitable for sensitive viewers

– Additional reporting by ANA

