Africa 22.6.2018 02:59 pm

Pray as you go: Nigerian pastor offers wins for bucks

AFP
Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (C) and Nigeria's defender Leon Balogun vie during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

A Nigerian pastor has offered his followers a World Cup win for the country for only R28k.

A pastor in Nigeria has urged his followers to pay him R28 000 to unleash a squadron of “prayer warriors” to help the country’s footballers secure a World Cup win.

Earlier this week, self-styled prophet Tommy Yisa Aika said the Super Eagles lost their opening match to Croatia because God was punishing them for hiring a white coach, Gernot Rohr.

But he now says Nigeria can salvage the situation and become the first African team to win the tournament – as long as fans give him 750 000 naira (R27 979).

“What I need is a token 750 000 [naira] to get some spiritual materials and also to give my prayer warriors as honorarium,” he said in a television interview, the Daily Post reported.

Aika said his congregation was on standby and ready for action, “so that what has been destroyed can be readjusted to grant the Super Eagles divine favour all through the tournament”.

Nigeria play Iceland on Friday.

